Khammam: Two accused in man’s electrocution case arrested

Published Date - 04:46 PM, Wed - 30 March 22

Khammam: The two-town police arrested two persons accused in the electrocution of a man, M Sunil Kumar and hiding his dead body in Penuballi forests in Chunchupalli mandal in the district.

In a statement here on Wednesday Kothagudem DSP Venkateshwara Babu informed that the accused, Burugu Mutyalu and Chintala alias Matta Krishna were taken into custody on Tuesday and during investigation they confessed to their crime.

The duo along with another one, Dabba Chanti used to hunt deer, wild boar and wild goats by laying electric traps in Penuballi forests to make money. Last Thursday Chanti and the two others laid an electric trap with binding wire and connected it to a power distribution line two kilometres away and were waiting for their prey.

Shortly after midnight they spotted fire coming from the electric trap and upon inspecting the spot they found a man died of electrocution. Fearing that they would be caught for the death of the man (Sunil Kumar) the trio removed the dead man’s clothes with which they made a bangy.

Then carried the body to a small hillock four kilometres inside the forests and hid the body beneath a pile of boulders. Meanwhile, Chanti who got panicked on hearing that police were looking for those laid the electric trap committed suicide last Friday.

The police recovered a torch light used by the accused and remanded them to judicial custody. Two-town CI, Lavudya Raju and one-town CI, B Satyanarayana took part in the investigation.

