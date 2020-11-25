Khammam woman gifts land to her sons via ‘Dharani portal’

Bharatamma registers about 4.7 acres of land in the form of gift deeds to her sons within hours

Khammam: Dharani portal has helped a woman make gift deeds in the name of her four sons in Kusumanchi mandal of Khammam district and the experience of the ease with which the registration was completed left her amazed.

The woman Mettala Bharatamma, a widow, has been planning for a long time to register gift deeds in the name of her sons but remained hesitant due to the complicated revenue system of administration.

Through her sons, she came to know about the recently launched Dharani system and decided to go ahead with the registration process. She inherited about 4.7 acres of land at Jellacheruvu village in the mandal, from her deceased husband.

“We just spent Rs 300 to book the slot on Tuesday. The registration of land in the name of my sons Vijay Kumar, Lingaiah, Ashok and Govind in the form of gift deeds took place on Wednesday,” Bharatamma said. “Given the bothersome experience we had in the past in buying the land we now own, the simple process and the speed at which today’s registration process was done is just amazing,” she added.

The same is the opinion of her sons who received their pattadar passbooks on Wednesday. “Dharani portal services introduced by the State government are really very useful to the small and marginal farmers”, said Ashok and Vijay Kumar.

Meanwhile, Bharatamma and her sons also shared their happy experience with the Collector RV Karnan who inspected the tahsildar office at Kusumanchi on the day.

Tahsildar Sirisha said that around 99 registrations have to be carried out in the mandal through Dharani so far and there are no pending applications. For Wednesday, slots were booked for 10 registrations, she added.

