Khammam’s ‘Car In Automart’ wins Telangana Business Award 2023

Car In Automart, received the ‘Most Promising Car Accessories Store-2023 Award’ for demonstrating exceptional leadership, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:15 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Khammam: The city-based car accessories showroom, Car In Automart, received the ‘Most Promising Car Accessories Store-2023 Award’ for demonstrating exceptional leadership, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit. At a recent awards ceremony held in Hyderabad under the aegis of Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce (AATCOC), Car In Automart chairman, Mohammed Abdul Azeem received the award from AATCOC chairman, Abdul Musaddiq.

Azeem sharing his thoughts noted that his decade-long dedication to provide quality services in both Khammam city and Hyderabad earned customer’s appreciation. Receiving the award was gratifying and acknowledges customer’s admiration. He underscored that the recognition has enhanced his responsibility and his organisation was committed towards improving customer services. The representatives of the organisation Naseem, Zaheer, Azhar and Nasar were present at the ceremony.

AIMEN Electronics India Limited, MD Kommula Rakesh expressed pleasure at an organisation from Khammam receiving a State-level award. The achievement was evidence that Khammam city was now competing with Hyderabad and Vijayawada in the automobile business sector. The local businessmen and professionals, Waseem Abdul Wahed, Qayyum, Afroz, Munawar, Ashrief, Bodepudi Raja, Motukuri Srinivas, Abdul Raffi, Dr. Sudarshan Rao, Parupalli Nageswar Rao and TUWJ (TJF) leader Jani Pasha congratulated Abdul Azeem, said a release.