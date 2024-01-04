Kharge asks party workers to ensure Congress victory in 2024

Addressing a meeting of party leaders from across the country, Kharge told them to sink their differences, not raise internal issues in the media and work as a team to ensure the party's victory.

By PTI Updated On - 02:26 PM, Thu - 4 January 24

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday accused the BJP of raising emotive issues to hide its failures of 10 years and asked workers to get united to ensure the party’s victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a meeting of party leaders from across the country, Kharge told them to sink their differences, not raise internal issues in the media and work as a team to ensure the party’s victory.

“The BJP is pushing emotive issues to cover up the failures of its government in the last 10 years. They deliberately involve Congress in every issue,” Kharge said at the meeting.

“We have to unite and give a befitting reply to the lies, deceit and wrongdoings of the BJP on grassroots issues in front of the people,” he added.

The Congress president also lauded Rahul Gandhi for undertaking the the Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra and expressed confidence that his Bharat Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Maharashtra will bring issues of social justice to centre of the national discussion.