‘Khuda Haafiz’ sequel trailer trends at No 1 on YouTube

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:41 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Hyderabad: ‘Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha’, which is set to hit theatres on July 8, has struck a chord with audiences. The film’s trailer has racked up a whopping 25 million views within 24 hours of its release and trending at No 1 position on YouTube.

The action film, starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi, is directed by Faruk Kabir. ‘Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha’ sees Sameer (played by Vidyut) turn into a doting father with wife Nargis. Trouble strikes when their daughter goes missing leaving Sameer facing different challenges as he tries to find his daughter.

Zee Studios, Cinergy, and Panorama Studios present a Panorama Studios production ‘Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha’, produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sneha Bimal Parekh, Ram Mirchandani, with music by Mithoon and Vishal Mishra, co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey, Hasnain Husaini and Santosh Shah.

