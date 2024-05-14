Kia unveils revamped EV6 electric vehicle

Kia said it accentuated the dynamism of the new EV6 under the company's design philosophy named "Modern Contrast."

By IANS Published Date - 14 May 2024, 10:09 AM

Seoul: Kia, South Korea’s second-largest automaker, on Tuesday announced the release of a redesigned and upgraded version of its EV6 electric vehicle, which was first introduced in 2021.

The revamped crossover SUV features a fresh design and is equipped with a fourth-generation 84 kWh battery and an advanced infotainment system based on Hyundai Motor Group’s software defined vehicle (SDV) technology.

The company’s Star Map lighting design is applied on the front and rear lamps, along with the addition of newly designed wing-shaped bumpers, reports Yonhap news agency.

Internally, the face-lifted EV6 features a larger panoramic curved display and ambient lighting with dynamic graphics.

The new EV6 is equipped with a fourth-generation battery, with its capacity boosted from the previous 77.4 kWh to 84 kWh. Under a single charge, the EV6’s long-range two-wheel drive variant can travel up to 494 kms, compared with the 475-kms range for the previous model.

Kia said it has begun receiving preorders, and the model is scheduled to be released next month.