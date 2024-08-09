KIA’s ninth showroom inaugurated at Kushaiguda

The ninth showroom of Automotive KIA in Telangana State was inaugurated at Kushaiguda by South Head (Dealer Development), KIA, Amit Mishra and Automotive KIA Group CEO, Chenna Keshava on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 August 2024, 09:01 PM

New Automotive KIA 9th out let opening at Kushaiguda, AS Rao Nagar.

Hyderabad: The ninth showroom of Automotive KIA in Telangana State was inaugurated at Kushaiguda by South Head (Dealer Development), KIA, Amit Mishra and Automotive KIA Group CEO, Chenna Keshava on Friday. The new showroom offers plush display area for its vehicles and an exclusive lounge for customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Mishra said “The KIA brand has received great response and patronage from people of Telangana and the new showroom will take us closer to our customers in this part of Hyderabad.”

Chenna Keshava said the main motive of establishing a new showroom was to provide top class experience to our customers. “The new KIA facility is also a part of our overall plan at expansion not only in Hyderabad but across Telangana,” he said.

Apart from checking out all the KIA cars models on display, customers can also avail test drive and special financing facilities in the showroom. Local public representatives, customers, senior management and showroom staff were present.