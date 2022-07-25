Kichcha Sudeep’s first edition of ‘Bigg Boss OTT Kannada’ promo grabs attention

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:11 PM, Mon - 25 July 22

Hyderabad: Viacom18’s streaming platform Voot is all set to air the digital exclusive edition of ‘Bigg Boss OTT Kannada’. Following the overwhelming success of its reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT Hindi’ last year, which proved to be a game-changer in the digital entertainment space, Voot will once again unleash over-the-top entertainment and drama for all its Kannada viewers, starting August 6.

With six weeks of unprecedented access, engagement and interactivity, viewers will get a chance to watch exclusive cuts, round-the-clock content drops, and a fully interactive 24*7 live feed from the house. For the digital exclusive season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT Kannada’, Voot welcomes Vimal Elaichi as co-presenting sponsor and Paytm as special partner.

The power-packed promo that has just been unveiled shows the Badshah of the Kannada film industry and host Kichcha Sudeep arriving in style on the red carpet and announcing the first season of the OTT show, amidst the crazy fanfare. Watch the promo here: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CgV6zX0IHAL/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Speaking about the show, Sudeep said, “It’s really exciting to see the growing anticipation for the first OTT season, and the new avatar will surely live up to this craze. As the promo suggests, the OTT season will be a dream come true for the ‘Bigg Boss’ fans to see 24×7 live action with entertainment, drama, and a lot more that will certainly keep our viewers hooked for 6 weeks. The madness has just begun. Stay tuned.”

‘Bigg Boss Kannada’ has amassed great popularity from the crowd in the previous years. With a line-up of interesting participants and its fair share of ups and downs, it has been one of the most popular shows in the reality TV segment. Promising to be filled with an unlimited dose of drama and entertainment, the soon-to-premiere OTT edition will take the show’s fandom a notch higher through active engagement with viewers and versatility of format, while keeping up with the core ethos of being Indias most popular reality show.

Get ready to catch the first OTT edition on August 6, from 7 pm onwards – Live 24×7 only on VOOT.