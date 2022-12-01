Watch: Bride dances with girl squad for ‘Ra Ra Rakkamma’ song on wedding day; netizens react

A heart-warming video of a South Indian bride dancing her heart out with her girl squad on her big day is going insanely viral on the internet
Hyderabad: From wedding outfits to bride’s entry, the ‘naach-gaana’ and ‘shor-machana’, Indian weddings have it all. Recently, a heart-warming video of a South Indian bride dancing her heart out with her girl squad on her big day is going insanely viral on the internet.
Shared on Twitter, the video shows the girl and her friends grooving to the popular ‘Ra Ra Rakkamma’ song from Kichcha Sudeep’s film ‘Vikrant Rona’. The groom who was sitting right behind her was all smiles looking at the electrifying performance.
मेरी शादी ऐसी डांस करने वाली दुल्हन और उसकी ज़रुर होनी चाहिए, नहीं तो मैं मंडप से उठकर भाग जाऊंगा 😂💃🥀 pic.twitter.com/eqk24BYXQX
— ज़िन्दगी गुलज़ार है ! (@Gulzar_sahab) November 28, 2022
Shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over 6 lakh views with netizens lauding the brides’ energetic performance in the comment section.
“This Is Trend In Telugu Marriage Functions. Last Year Bullet Bandi Song. This Year Pushpa, Now this one (sic)” wrote a user. “Nothing wrong in celebrating the special occassions in the best possible way to make it memorable. Happy Married Life &Stay Blessed (sic),” read another comment.
View a few more reactions here:
This Is Trend In Telugu Marriage Functions
Last Year Bullet Bandi Song
This Year Pushpa,
Now this one 😜
— మురళీ నారాయణ్ (@muralinarayany3) November 29, 2022
Nothing wrong in celebrating the special occassions in the best possible way to make it memorable.
Happy Married Life &
Stay Blessed….🙌
— RAJASHEKAR REDDY V (@vrsr2405) November 28, 2022
Love the boomers with their mobiles. They are the ones who brought things to this level.
— KBHWH (@Aga78917963) November 29, 2022
She danced like a professional dancer
— Suryakanta Pradhan (@Suryaka46298061) November 28, 2022