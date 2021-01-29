Kildcare may repeat in Mumbai feature

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1 00 p.m.

Mumbai: The S. K. Sunderji-trained Kildcare (A. Sandesh up), who maintains form, may repeat in the Republic Cup 1400 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1 00 p.m.

SELECTIONS

1. Live By Night 1, Evangeline 2, Hioctane 3

2. Cellini 1, Dumas 2, Northern Singer 3

3. Hidden Gold 1, Headway 2, Golden Guest 3

4. Princess Shania 1, Multiencrypted 2, Red Merlot 3

5. Sunrise Ruby 1, Benghazi 2, Dreams 3

6. North Star 1, Monarchos 2, Arcadia 3

7. Kildare 1, Iron Age 2, Flying Visit 3

8. Colosseum 1, Ame 2, Princess Snow 3

9. Tanhaiyaan 1, Beemer 2, Thunderclap 3

Day’s Best: Cellini.

1st Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

2nd Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8 & 9.

1st Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

2nd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

3rd Treble: 7, 8 & 9.

