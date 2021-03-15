Kim Kardashian teases ‘PAW Patrol’ movie role

Kardashian’s appearance comes just under a month after she officially filed for divorce from Kanye West after nearly seven years of marriage.

Washington DC: American reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently made a virtual cameo at the Kids’ Choice Awards. At the event, Kardashian teased an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming animated film Paw Patrol: The Movie.

According to People Magazine, the 41-year-old star was joined in a preview of the film by Tyler Perry, Yara Shahidi and Marsai Martin, who all lend their voices to the animated film. The SKIMS founder said, “We had such a great time working on this movie. My kids can barely believe it when I said I was going to be in it.” Perry said, “That’s right, all of us were star struck to work with the pups. Can you believe it? We’re in a movie with the pups. Wait ’til my son sees me. I’m in the movie with the pups! Kim’s in the movie with the pups! Yara’s in the movie with the pups! So great, it’s so great.”

Meanwhile, the recurring cast — including dogs Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Zuma, Rocky and Skye — of the animated series, which debuted in 2013, will be heavily featured in the film, currently set to be released in August.

Previously, a source close to People Magazine told the outlet, “Kim’s character is a new character being created for her specifically in the film.” “I’m officially cool mom now to my kids! Paw Patrol We’re On A Roll!!!” Kardashian tweeted at the time along with the cast announcement.

Kardashian’s appearance comes just under a month after she officially filed for divorce from Kanye West after nearly seven years of marriage. The two share four children: daughters seven-year-old North, three-year-old Chicago, and sons five-year-old Saint and Psalm who will turn two in May.

Sources have told People Magazine that while Kardashian is disappointed about the dissolution of her marriage, she’s determined to move forward while focusing on her kids and career.