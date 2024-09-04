| Kim Orders Execution Of 30 Officials For Failing To Prevent Flood Deaths In North Korea Report

Kim orders execution of 30 officials for ‘failing’ to prevent flood deaths in North Korea

A similar number of cadres in flood-stricken area were executed at the same time late last month

By IANS Updated On - 4 September 2024, 01:51 PM

Pyongyang: North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has ordered the execution of 30 officials for their alleged failure to prevent flooding and landslides that claimed 1,000 lives, local media reported.

Around 20-30 leaders, charged with corruption and dereliction of duty, have been sentenced to capital punishment, TV Chosun reported, quoting a North Korean official.

Similarly, 20-30 cadres in the flood-stricken area were executed at the same time late last month, the official told the television network.

Earlier, Kim had ordered authorities to “strictly punish” the officials after the floods and landslides caused high mortality and displaced over 15,000, as per the North Korean Central News Agency.

Heavy rain pummelled the North border city of Sinuiju and Uiju County in North Phyongan Province flooding 4,100 houses, 7,410 acres of agricultural land, and many public buildings, structures, roads and railways, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

South Korean media outlets have reported that the number of those who died or went missing could exceed about 1,000.

Recently, Kim visited Uiju County to meet flood victims and offered support, the KCNA said.

During the visit, he denounced South Korean media’s reports on North Korea’s severe flood damage as “fabrications” and “politically motivated false propaganda”.

Though North Korea was offered assistance from China, Russia and even South Korea, Kim refused assistance.

Kim, while expressing gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for offering assistance for rain damage recovery, said he will seek help when necessary.

He said North Korea plans to pursue rehabilitation work according to the already-established plan as state measures have been taken.

North Korea’s public executions have surged since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before the pandemic, there were 10 public executions per year which mounted to 100 annual public executions, according to the Korea Times.