KIMS-Ushalakshmi Director Dr Raghu Ram donates Rs. 10 lakh to 37 girl students

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:18 PM, Sun - 26 March 23

Hyderabad: In a novel gesture, noted cancer surgeon and Director of KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases, Dr P Raghu Ram has donated Rs. 10 lakh to 37 girl students studying at the primary school in his adopted village Ibrahimpur, Medak.

An amount of Rs 27, 000 has been credited into each of the 37 Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana accounts of these girl children, which would mature to around Rs 1 lakh each, when they turn 21. The cheques were distributed by State Health Minister, T Harish Rao in a function held in Siddipet on Sunday.

On the occasion, Health Minister, Harish Rao praised Dr Raghu Ram for supporting girl students of Ibrahimpur. “Due to Dr Raghu Ram’s contribution, Ibrahimpur village has attracted the attention and appreciation from various quarters. His philanthropic initiatives including construction of modern crematorium, cattle shed home solar systems to ensure zero electricity bills for life, digital class rooms and dining hall in school premises and open air gym are highly appreciable,” Harish Rao said.

Dr Raghu Ram said that the Ibrahimpur model could serve as a benchmark for States and the country in developing villages. “There are nearly 10,000 villages in Telangana. My wish and desire is for 10, 000 citizens to adopt one village each and invest part of their resources, time and energy to uplift the lives and livelihood in rural areas, where more than 70 percent of population reside,” Dr Raghu Ram said.

