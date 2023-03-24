Telangana: Four districts get TB awards from MOHFW

Published Date - 08:36 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Hyderabad: Four Telangana districts – Nizamabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanumakonda, and Khammam – have received awards for the progress made in eliminating TB in One World TB Summit organised by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Friday on the occasion of World TB Day.

Congratulating the State TB officials for the recognition, Health Minister, T Harish Rao said Telangana is steadily working towards completely eliminating TB in the coming few years.

“In terms of fully eliminating TB, Telangana is placed third in the country. We have increased TB testing, healthcare facilities and even conducting free tests for members of a family if one has tested positive for TB. The treatment is provided free of cost also,” he said in a press release.

Joint Director (TB) Dr A Rajesham, District Medical and Health Officers (DM&HOs) from the four districts received the award on behalf of the State government.