Kin of former Maoist gets artificial limb in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Tiryani police fulfilled their promise to Kova Laxmi, sibling of former squad commander of the banned Maoist party, Athram Sobhan alias Charles, providing her artificial limb with the help of Alaya Foundation, a Godavarikhani-based NGO, in Asifabad on Thursday.

Tiryani Sub-Inspector P Rama Rao said that they managed to arrange the limb to Laxmi with the support of the foundation and brought respite to her. He stated that police would always be ready for addressing challenges of tribals and to take up community service programmes. He recalled that they promised to provide the Jaipur foot when they distributed clothing to the kin recently.

In-charge Superintendent of Police V Satyanarayana patted Rama Rao and representatives of the voluntary organisation for coming forward to help the tribal woman who broke her right leg in a road accident. He told cops of other mandals to draw inspiration from Tiryani police and to reach out to the needy.

ASP YVS Sudheendra and Asifabad DSP Acheshwar Rao, Rebbena Inspector Satheesh Kumar were present.

