‘Kinnerasani’ is set for a direct OTT release on June 10

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:15 PM, Mon - 6 June 22

Hyderabad: ZEE5 has been constantly churning out a myriad of stories and subjects in the form of Originals, direct-to-digital releases, new films and so on. Latest, it is bringing out a promising Telugu film as a direct-to-service release.

The Kalyaan Dhev-starrer ‘Kinnerasani’ is ZEE5’s next direct OTT release on June 10. The feature film is a mystery thriller that traces the journey of Veda, who is in search of her father. Ann Sheetal, Kashish Khan and Ravindra Vijay (the film’s antagonist) have key roles. The titular role is played by Mahathi Bikshu.

Directed by Ramana Teja, ‘Kinnerasani’ is written by Sai Teja Desharaj Athreyasa. The film is produced by Ram Prasad Talluri under the banner SRT Entertainments, while Kittu Vissapragada is the lyricist.

