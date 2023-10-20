Kirti Kulhari opens up on reuniting with JD Majethia in ‘Khichdi 2’

Recently the makers dropped the song, 'Vande Rakha' from the film showcasing JD Majethia and Kirti Kulhari's sparkling chemistry.

By ANI Published Date - 07:19 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Mumbai: Actor Kirti Kulhari is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming comedy film ‘Khichdi 2’. Written and directed by Aatish Kapadia and produced by Jamnadas Majethia(JD), the film is an adventurous roller-coaster ride that explores new dimensions of the Parekh family’s dynamics led by the unbeatable Supriya Pathak Kapoor, Jamnadas Majethia (JD), Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak and Kirti Kulhari.

Talking about her experience reuniting with JD and shooting the song in Switzerland Kirti said, “When I heard Vande Rakha for the first time I fell in love in love with it the quirkiness of the song instantly, it sounded like such a cool song to dance on and as it is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya it just felt perfect. I feel everything about the song worked out so beautifully and the dance steps are so quirky and fun. I had almost forgotten that JD is such a great dancer till I was reminded of it, day in and day out during the rehearsals of Vand Rakha and Nach Nach (she says jokingly).”

She added, “JD is an absolute sweetheart and I always pull his leg and he welcomes it sportingly, which I really appreciate about him. It was a crazy shoot in Switzerland with dancers and with Ganesh Ji, a Bollywood song in that extremely cold weather is something I feel Bollywood lives for the taste of. I don’t usually do dance numbers hence it was really exciting and thrilling for me as I got to do something I usually don’t and my fans got to see me in a completely different avatar I think I just love what we’ve managed to achieve with the song and I hope people really resonate with it and have their own fun with it.” ‘Khichdi 2 – Mission Paanthukistan’ is all set to hit theatres on November 17, 2023.

Recently the makers also unveiled the teaser of the film, which received decent responses from the fans.

The brief teaser started with the display of picturesque locations with a voiceover saying that every mission is impossible in the beginning, while some are completed by Tiger, some are taken over by Pathaan. And then we were introduced to Parekh family members and their encounters with rib-tickling situations in their daily lives.

‘Khichdi first came into existence as a stage play. It revolves around the eccentricities of a Gujarati joint family residing in Mumbai. It later evolved as a sitcom, web series, and movie. The sequel, an adventure comedy, will now be released 13 years after the first film.