Kishan Reddy appoints in-charges for Lok Sabha constituencies in TS

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:05 PM, Mon - 8 January 24

Hyderabad: State BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Monday appointed in-charges for all the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State for the upcoming general elections.

The Lok Sabha constituency in-charges include all the newly elected MLAs, Rajya Sabha member K Laxman, MLC A Venkat Narayana Reddy, former MP Garikapati Mohan Rao, former MLC N Ramachandra Rao and former MLAs.