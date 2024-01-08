Kishan Reddy appoints in-charges for Lok Sabha constituencies in TS

The Lok Sabha constituency in-charges include all the newly elected MLAs, Rajya Sabha member K Laxman, MLC A Venkat Narayana Reddy, former MP Garikapati Mohan Rao, former MLC N Ramachandra Rao and former MLAs.
Hyderabad: State BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Monday appointed in-charges for all the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State for the upcoming general elections.
The Lok Sabha constituency in-charges include all the newly elected MLAs, Rajya Sabha member K Laxman, MLC A Venkat Narayana Reddy, former MP Garikapati Mohan Rao, former MLC N Ramachandra Rao and former MLAs.