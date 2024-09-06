Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy condoles Jitta Balakrishna Reddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 September 2024, 05:11 PM

Hyderabad: union Coal Minister and BJP State unit chief G Kishan Reddy has condoled prominent Telangana activist Jitta Balakrishna Reddy.

In a message on Friday, Kishan Reddy said Balakrishna Reddy played a prominent role in the Telangana movement. Balakrishna joined the BJP and took part in many movements and struggles against the previous government, he said.

“Since the period of the Telangana movement, I have had very close personal relations with him. My deepest condolences to the family, friends and fans of Jitta Balakrishna Reddy. I pray to God with all my heart to grant peace to their souls,”he said.