Kishan Reddy feigns ignorance about Raja Singh’s video

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:35 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

File Photo: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday feigned ignorance about the BJP MLA T Raja Singh’s video with controversial remarks. When asked to respond to Raja Singh’s issue at a press conference organized to condemn the arrest of State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, he said he could not see the video as it was deleted and did not elaborate further.

Referring to the arrest of Sanjay, he alleged that it was the second that Sanjay was arrested by the police. When he was doing ‘deeksha’ in the party office in Karimnagar, the police broke open the window grills and arrested him.

The State government ensured the arrest of Sanjay while trying to take part in a deeksha in Jangaon in the morning as the BJP was becoming stronger after taking up ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ to know the problems being faced by the people in the State.

The ruling party was unable to digest the fact that the BJP was becoming stronger after winning the byelections to Dubakka assembly constituency. Sanjay was getting a rousing welcome during his yatra that started from Yadadri a few weeks ago.

The union Minister said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not criticise the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. However, the Chief Minister criticised Modi personally. Reddy added that the lotus, which is the symbol of BJP, would blossom in the State in the next elections.