Kishan Reddy neglected Secunderabad constituency, says Talasani

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 March 2024, 05:26 PM

Hyderabad: Accusing the BJP and the Congress of neglecting Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency, senior BRS leader and former Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav cautioned that voting for candidates of these two parties in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls would prove disastrous for the people of the constituency and urged them to support BRS T Padma Rao Goud candidate for a better future and development.

Addressing a press conference along with Padma Rao, former Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and other BRS MLAs from the city on Sunday, Srinivas Yadav accused sitting MP and union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy of neglecting the constituency and making false promises.

“What has he done for the people of the constituency? He completely ignored the constituency during the last five years. He has no right to seek votes from the people of the constituency,”he said.

Expressing confidence of winning the seat, the former Minister said BRS candidate Padma Rao had been working for the development of Secunderabad area since the last so many years and had goodwill among the people.

“As a corporator, MLA and Minister he has been serving the people of the constituency. We are hopeful that the people will recognise his services and give him an opportunity to represent them in the Parliament,”he said.

Padma Rao Goud said he was working for the welfare of the people for the last three decades in various capacities and if he was elected to the Parliament he would take up the issues of the State in the Parliament.

“Voting for Kishan Reddy and Congress candidate Danam Nagender is a waste as they are not going to do anything for the people. Danam keeps on changing parties according to his needs. We cannot trust him,” he said.

Coming down heavily on the Congress, Padma Rao said ever since Congress had come to power people were facing difficulties, whether it was regarding availability of power, drinking water, irrigation facilities, roads or availability of essential services.