Curtains to nominations

Apart from candidates from prominent political parties, many independent candidates filed their nominations. Considerable turnout of candidates was witnessed at different Returning Officers offices in the 17 constituencies.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 April 2024, 11:10 PM

Hyderabad: On the last day of filing nominations for 17 Lok Sabha constituencies and the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly by-election on Thursday, many candidates filed their nominations.

While the final figures were not available from officials even at 9.30 pm on Thursday, 547 candidates had filed 856 nominations for the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies till Wednesday.

Likewise, 24 candidates filed 50 sets of nominations, including on the last day for Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency bypoll.

Scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on Friday and the last day for withdrawal of nominations is Monday. Elections will be held on May 13 and the results would be declared on June 4.