Number of independents filed nominations for Peddapalli LS

Moreover, they opposed the candidature of Gaddam Vamshi Krishna, who hails from Mala community and warned to defeat the congress candidate if the ticket was allocated to Vamshi Krishna.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 April 2024, 06:51 PM

Representational Image

Peddapalli: A number of independent candidates have filed their nominations for the Peddapalli Lok Sabha constituency. A total of 63 candidates have filed nominations for the segment by Thursday, the last day to submit nominations.

Of them 45 are independents while 15 candidates have filed nominations on behalf of registered political parties. It may be recalled that hundreds of farmers filed nominations for Nizamabad parliament seat during 2019 parliament elections to mark their protest for non-establishing of turmeric board by the rulers.

Also Read BJP activists attack each other in Peddapalli

While three candidates Koppula Eashwar (BRS), Gaddam Vamshi Krishna (Congress) and Gomasa Srinivas (BJP) are representing the mainstream political parties, three aspirants filed as rebels from mainstream parties. While Konkati Lingamurthy filed nomination as the BRS rebel, senior BJP leader S Kumar filed his nomination as BJP dummy candidate.

Choppadandi Bhavani filed nomination as the congress rebel. It is not clear how many of them will be in the fray after withdrawals of nominations on April 29.

Though the exact reason for independents filing nominations in big numbers is not known, various reasons are making rounds among political circles.

Since Peddapalli is an SC reserved constituency, Madiga community leaders from the segment demanded the congress party to allocate the ticket to a leader from their community since congress never gave Peddapalli seat to Madiga leader.

Moreover, they opposed the candidature of Gaddam Vamshi Krishna, who hails from Mala community and warned to defeat the congress candidate if the ticket was allocated to Vamshi Krishna.

After the finalization of Vamshi Krishna’s candidature, Madiga leaders from the constituency under the aegis of various dalit organizations also staged protest demonstrations at AICC office in New Delhi demanding the party to change the candidate.

To defeat the congress candidate, they filed nominations, it is learnt. In another rumor, they filed nominations anticipating the amounta, a senior congress leader said on the condition of anonymity.

The victory of Vamshi Krishna was a challenge for his father and MLA Vivek since the latter got tick for his son after a big struggle. So, the legislature would leave no stone unturned for his son’s victory.

Keeping it in mind, many people filed nominations as independents as well as on behalf of registered political parties. They thought that Vivek would convince independents as well as registered party candidates by offering some amount, party leader said.