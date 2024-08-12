Kishan Reddy urges people to take part in ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 August 2024, 07:13 PM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: Union Coal Minister and BJP State President G Kishan Reddy urged citizens to enthusiastically participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to celebrate Independence Day.

As part of the campaign, on Monday, Kishan Reddy hoisted the national flag on his residence in the city. Speaking on the occasion, he appealed to the citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes to reinforce a sense of patriotism and national identity. The campaign aims to promote national pride and unity through the display of the national flag, he said.

“About 23 crore Indians hoisted the national flag on their homes on the 75th anniversary of Independence. This time too people should take part in the campaign with the same spirit,”he said.