Kishoresons CC beat Greenlands CC by 189 runs in HCA C Division one-day league

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:23 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

B Sandeep slammed 102 while A Om Prakash scalped five wickets for 26 as their side Kishoresons CC thrashed Greenlands CC by massive 189 runs in the HCA C Division one-day league

Hyderabad: B Sandeep slammed 102 while A Om Prakash scalped five wickets for 26 as their side Kishoresons CC thrashed Greenlands CC by massive 189 runs in the HCA C Division one-day league match in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Brief Scores: C Division one-day league:

Kishoresons CC 317/7 in 50 overs (Pramukh G 76, Sandeep B 102) bt Greenlands CC 128 in 35.2 overs (A Om Prakash 5/26); Anu CC 239/5 in 41 overs (Nupavesh 70) bt Secunderabad Gymkhana 95 in 22.4 overs; Consult CC 102/8 in 27 overs (KT Abhiram 5/25) lost to Bharat CC 103/3 in 20.3 overs; Lords CC 96 in 22.4 overs (Dhanush 4/22) lost to Chums XI CC 92/2 in 13.5 overs; Young Masters CC 132 in 36.1 overs bt Adnan CC 113 in 34.4 overs (Irshad Warsi 5/31); Young Citizens CC 142/9 in 33 overs (Shresth 3/23) lost to Victory CC 143/6 in 28.2 overes (Dhoni 69; Anvesh Joshi 3/32); St Mary’s CC 57 in 24.4 overs (Riyansh Sharma 3/27, A Rishi 3/11) lost to Vijay CC 59/1 in 4.4 overs; Abhinav Colts CC 241/7 in 45 overs (Harish Reddy 63; Mir Sami Ali 3/48) bt Southend Raymonds Cc 167/10 in 34.1 overs (MA Shadab 32, Ali Salam 32, Abdul Salam 31, Nara Sunder 3/26, Madhasu Mithilesh 3/30); XI Masters CC 313/7 in 50 overs (Varun Mishra 109, G Gunavardhan 67, D Arjun 50no) bt Superstars CC 151 in 40.2 overs (Advith Reddy 4/33); Lucky XI 108 in 20 overs (Amit Kumar 4/33, Sholk Jain 4/18) lost to Golconda CC 111/2 in 14.5 overs (Sriniketh P 54); Sagar CC 112 in 25.2 overs (Lesty Anthony 3/7, Melden Armstrong 3/27) lost to Sacred Heart CC 116/7 in 25 overs (Breentesh Sen 4/32); Sunshine CC 182/8 in 30 overs bt Walker Town CC 114 in 23.4 overs (Saleem S 4/7); Picket CC 89 in 19.1 overs (Rangaswamy 4/23, Kapil P 5/22) lost to Hyderabad District 90/4 in 11.3 overs; Secunderabad Club 311/9 in 35 overs (Avish Chadha 58, Jammy 59; Srinadh Goudn 3/62) bt Sutton CC 87 in 26.4 overs (Rambabu DSP/26); Nizam CC 209 in 37.4 overs (Abdul Ghafoor 61; Nishit Goyal 3/31) bt Mayura CC 181 in 33.1 overs (Shaik Abdul Sabur 3/38, Mohd Saif 3/21); Rushiraj CC 97/9 in 29 overs (Rithvik 5/16) lost to MP Sporting CC 99/3 in 12.5 overs (C Raja Shekar 59no); Mahaveer CC 170 in 33.5 overs (Vishnu 3/38, Nitish 4/54) bt Greenlands CC 90 in 31.3 overs (P Vijender Reddy 3/19, Arnav Hisariya 3/20); Tarakarama CC 242 in 36.4 overs (Shiva Manoj 3/32) bt Secunderabad union CC 168 in 37.1 overs; HPS R 84 in 25.4 overs (Sharath 4/3) lost to SK Blues CC 88/0 in 10 overs; Team Kun CC 230/7 in 45 overs (Rajveer 94) lost to SA Amberpet CC 234/8 in 41.2 overs (Manoj 86no; Pradyumna 3/58, Karthik 4/51); Kakatiya CC 360/8 in 43 overs (K Rajashekar 121, Sai Lakshma 66; T Devendar 4/80) bt PJLCC 149 in 36.2 overs (Arush M 50; Rahul Tapadia 3/18); All Saints CC 109 in 34.4 overs (Adithya Sharma 3/39, Neelam Tarun Raj 3/17, Teja M 4/19) lost to Eklavya CC 112/2 in 15.5 overs (Karthik Goud 50no); Sungrace CC 323/8 in 49 overs (Bharath A 113, Pranav 83no) bt Saint Sai CC 168 in 32.5 overs (Ronyl V 84; Darsh Kumar 3/30); Shanthi XI 249/9 in 50 overs (Nandhakishore 96; Chphienix 3/53) bt Yadav Dairy CC 143 in 40.4 overs.

