| F4 Indian Championship Opener Relocated From Hyderabad To Chennai Due To Election Code Of Conduct

It's worth noting that while the venue has shifted, the race dates remain unchanged.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:22 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Hyderabad: There is some disappointing news for racing enthusiasts in Hyderabad as the venue for the first race of the F4 Indian Championship has been relocated from Hyderabad to Chennai.

“This is due to a force majeure event that has been invoked due to the election code of conduct that has been prescribed for elections in Telangana,” read a statement in a press release.

Those who booked tickets will be get a refund, and booking partner Paytm Insider will send emails to the ticket holders regarding the same.