KLH Global Business School Hyderabad organizes Arka Management Fest

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:27 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Hyderabad: KLH Global Business School of KL Deemed to be University, organized the Arka Management Fest, an inter-college competition aimed to bring together the brightest minds from various colleges to compete in a series of management-related events, at its Kondapur campus.

The two-day event included engaging activities such as debate competitions, Ideathons, town meeting, brand race, quizzes, product photography, solo and group dance performances, singing competitions, and more.

The inaugural was attended by Dr. Shanta Thoutam, Chief Innovation Officer, Government of Telangana, Radhika Choudary, Co-Founder & Director, FreyrEnergy, and Mythreyi Kondapi, Founder, Startoon Labs.

Dr. G. Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University said, “Fest like this helps students explore and bring out their intellectual and creative side, motivating them to be a better version of themselves daily.”

The event also witnessed the presence of Dr. L Koteswarao, Principal, Bowrampet campus, Dr. A Ramakrishna, Principal Engineering, KLH Hyderabad Campus, Convener, Dr. P. Hima Jagati, Associate Professor, Meenakshi Sharma, Head PR, senior faculty members, staff and students.