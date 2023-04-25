Celebrate World Dance Day with ‘Hyderabad Queer Dance Festival 2023’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:49 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

Hyderabad: Nirvana Music and Dance Academy celebrates the World Dance Day with Hyderabad’s first-ever exclusive queer dance festival – ‘The Hyderabad Queer Dance Festival 2023’. Presented by Dragvanti and Queer Nilayam, the event will take place on April 29, Saturday, at 5 pm.

The event, which will be held at Nirvana Music and Dance Academy at Kondapur, is supported by Queer Connect and Nirvana Studio. Entry fee is Rs 200 to Rs 500, and all payments go to the artist.