KLH University’s Kho-Kho team emerges champions

Competing against 15 teams from across the nation, KLH's Kho-Kho team showcased their prowess and clinched the gold medal at the Senior Nationals in Rajasthan.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 September 2024, 10:57 PM

KLH University’s Kho-kho team after their championship win.

Hyderabad: The Kho-Kho team of KLH University, Aziz Nagar emerged champions of the recently concluded 9th Senior National Level Kho-Kho Championship, held in Rajasthan.

Competing against 15 teams from across the nation, KLH athletes showcased their prowess and clinched the gold medal in the final against the Delhi State team. The champion team consisted of ten BTech student-athletes: Deekshith Reddy, R Vinay Kumar Reddy, G Lokesh, S Vyshnav, S Mohan, Sheik Hassan, B Santhosh, N Vishnu Rao, A Varun and Sai Naga Rohith Reddy.

