KLIS does not need Oppn certification: Niranjan Reddy

Hyderabad: Slamming the Opposition for its illogical criticism of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said the world’s largest lift irrigation project does not need any certification from the rival parties.

“Congress leaders make tall claims about the Pothireddypadu project, which has delivered great injustice to Telangana. After the State’s formation, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao redesigned irrigation projects and constructed Kaleshwaram. It is now serving as the lifeline of Telangana and is being hailed by irrigation experts across the world,” he said.

The Srisailam units had submerged in 1998 and 2009 and the Kalwakurthy lift irrigation project had also submerged twice. “The Congress leaders’ criticism is illogical; they do not know the difference between a lift irrigation project and a barrage,” the Minister said while addressing media persons here on Sunday.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) had declared that unprecedented floods occurred in the Godavari after 500 years. The Kaleshwaram project was constructed at 107.5-m high (High Flood Level), but the heavy rainfall on July 14 was 108.19 m —higher than the 107.5 HFL recorded in 1986, he said.

Lashing out at the Congress, the Minister said the party had deprived the people of the region of sufficient water. “Projects were proposed at locations where there was no provision for water and works were taken up for decades, resulting in injustice to Telangana,” he said.

“The Karnataka government has proposed to increase the height of the Almatti project. The State Congress and BJP leaders should raise their voice against this in Parliament and prove their commitment to Telangana,” Niranjan said.

In a scathing attack on the BJP leaders, the Minister said while the Upper Bhadra project in Karnataka was accorded national status, no project in Telangana was extended such support. The BJP MPs from the State should fight against this discrimination, he said.

Even in paddy procurement, the Centre was acting against the interest of Telangana farmers. Unfortunately, union Ministers, who lack awareness about agriculture, were commenting on the Telangana government’s achievements in the sector, he said.