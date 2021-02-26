KLIS: SC rejects plea on implementing NGT order

Court allowed senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the petitioners, to withdraw the petition with liberty to take appropriate remedies in accordance with law

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking implementation of National Green Tribunal order on the expansion of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project in Telangana.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said it was not the executing court of the NGT order and for that matter any tribunal. It allowed senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the petitioners, to withdraw the petition with liberty to take appropriate remedies in accordance with law.

“Prayer is allowed. Accordingly, the writ petition is dismissed as withdrawn with the liberty aforesaid,” the Bench also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said. The apex court was hearing plea filed by advocate Thummanapally Srinivas and others seeking implementation of NGT’s order.

