KTR asks State govt to pump water from Kannepally pump house

On the second day, the BRS MLAs and MLCs delegation visited the Lakshmi Pumphouse on Friday. The delegation inspected the pumphouse and spoke to officials.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 July 2024, 01:15 PM

Hyderabad: Demanding an explanation from the State Government as to why water was not being pumped from the Lakshmi (Kannepally) pump house of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project despite sufficient water availability, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said if the Congress government did not respond before August 2, farmers and BRS would start operating the pumps.

Officials explained clearly that pumps were in good condition and there was sufficient flow of water to operate the pumps. Yet, the government was not taking any decisions to pump water and provide water to farming community, he said.

The pumps can be operated at 30,000 cusecs water flow. Officials informed that there was 9.60 lakh cusecs flow, he said.

“This is criminal negligence of the Congress government. While there was sufficient water available and pumps are in perfect condition, farmers’ interests are not being protected,” Rama Rao charged.

As a constructive opposition, the BRS appeals the Congress government to save the farmers from facing a crisis. Elections were done and the Congress had attained power and now politics should be set aside and work to protect the farmers interests, besides fulfilling the domestic and industrial requirements, he said at a press conference at Lakshmi Pumphouse.

“The only reason behind Congress government not operating the Lakshmi Pumphouse is that they have to admit that Kaleshwaram project is the lifeline of Telangana. Before the elections, the Congress party had defamed the BRS government over the sinking of two pillars at Medigadda. Since, the barrage is now standing strong despite 10 lakh cusecs of water flowing down into the sea,” Rama Rao said.

The BRS delegation was not trying to politicize the issue but was fighting for the farmers. Right from erstwhile Karimnagar, Warangal, Nalgonda and Siddipet, farmers in many constituencies were worried about water availability for the current season, he said.

Earlier, in January this year too, the BRS had made an appeal to the Congress government to pump water from Lakshmi Pumphouse and save the farmers but the government did not consider our appeals, he reminded.

Apart from the dead storage of three tmcft, there was another two tmcft water at Lower Manair Dam, five tmc against 28 tmcft at Mid Manair Dam and 25 tmcft against 90 tmcft at Sriramsagar project.

The Basavapur reservoir was almost ready. Ranganayaka sagar, Mallanna sagar, Kondapochamma sagar and Ananthasagar projects do not have any alternative option. There was scope for storing 75 to 80 tmcft water in these four reservoir but to pump water, he pointed out.

On the State Government citing NDSA orders for pumping water, the BRS working president called it a bogus exercise. Officials informed that grouting was taken up and it was a regular exercise as part of operation and maintenance.

The KCR government had provided an excellent multipurpose lift Irrigation project to the State but the Congress government lacks political will and determination to make optimum use of the system,” Rama Rao added.