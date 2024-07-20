Medigadda disproves Congress accusations during floods, says KTR

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 July 2024, 06:25 PM

Hyderabad: Though Godavari river was in spate, it could wash out only the sinister designs of the Congress party that were intended to discredit the enormous effort put in by the previous BRS regime to address the scarcity conditions in the State, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Saturday.

He stated that the Medigadda barrage, which was written off by the Congress government, had disproved all the allegations against it by standing resolute and rocksolid surviving the flood once again. The colossal barrage structure built on the Godavari remained intact, exposing the accusations that Rs.1 lakh crore had gone down the drain with the construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP). The project became a reality because of the steely resolve of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao with which it was implemented with an urge to address the drought and deprivation in the State, he said on X. Acknowledging Kaleshwaram as a manmade wonder, he hailed Chandrashekhar Rao on behalf of the people of Telangana for his monumental contributions to the State.