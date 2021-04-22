KLIS will help erstwhile Nizamabad district regain its greenery: Pocharam

Speaker Pocharam thanks KCR for transforming the landscape of Nizamabad with the unique scheme

Nizamabad: Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy expressed happiness after Kaleshwaram project waters reached to the Nizamabad district and expressed gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He said that the Chief Minister’s efforts will increase the green cover in Kamareddy and Nizamabad districts.

On Thursday, Assembly speaker Pocharam, Housing Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Zaheerabad MP BB Patil, Jukkal, and MLA’s Hanumanthu Shinde and Jajua Surender performed poojas to the Kaleshwarm water at Venkampally village of Nagireddipet mandal in Kamareddy district.

On the occasion, speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy expressed happiness over reaching Kaleshwaram waters to the Nizamsagar project and said that before construction of Nizamsagar project, the people in the area were migrating to other areas. But after the construction of Nizamsagar project, the erstwhile Nizamabad district flourished for nearly 60 years. But later, the area lost its charm due to construction of illegal projects on river Manjeera in neighbouring Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Now once again, Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts will regain their greenery with the Kaleshwaram waters and efforts of Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao.

Speaker Pocharam said that with this water, farmers can cultivate two crops in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts and there was no need to depend on rainfall for vanakalam crops. Now 6.4 TMC water is there in the Nizamsagar project and another 6 TMC will be required for cultivating two crops and will bring permanent solution for irrigation water needs. With Kaleshwaram 22 package bringing irrigation waters to Kamareddy and Yellareddy Assembly constituencies.

Housing Minister Prashanth Reddy said that the Kaleshwaram project was one of the unique irrigation schemes in the world, and it was possible only due to the efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Pocharam Srinivas Reddy persuaded CM Chandrashekhar Rao to bring Kaleshwaram water to Nizamsagar, and worked for fulfilling the dreams of erstwhile Nizamabad district farmers. Kamareddy ZP Chairperson D Shobha Raju, DCCB Chairman Pocharam Bhaskar Reddy, officials, and public representatives participated in the programme.

