| Know What Is Happening Around You

Know what is happening around you

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:12 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

1.Which country participated with India in the 3rd edition of bilateral maritime exercise ‘Samudra Shakti’?

A.Indonesia B.Vietnam

C.Thailand D.Sri Lanka

Ans:A

Explanation: Indian Navy and Indonesian Navy participated in the 3rd edition of bilateral maritime exercise ‘Samudra Shakti’ at Sunda Strait, Indonesia from September 20 to 22, 2021. The Indian Naval Ships Shivalik and Kadmatt participated in the exercise.

2.Which of the following statements is/are correct regarding the Blue Flag certification in India?

i. In September 2021, Kovalam beach in Tamil Nadu and Eden beach in Puducherry were awarded the Blue Flag certification

ii. India now has 14 Blue Flag beaches

iii. The certification is awarded by the Denmark-based non-profit Foundation for Environmental Education

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

A.ii only B.i and ii only

C.i and iii only D.i, ii and iii

Ans:C

Explanation: The Kovalam beach in Tamil Nadu and Eden beach in Puducherry has been awarded the prestigious Blue Flag certification, an international eco-level tag. Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) in Denmark accords the globally recognised eco-label – Blue Flag certification, has also given re-certification for eight nominated beaches Shivrajpur-Gujarat, Kappad-Kerala, Ghoghla-Diu, Kasarkod and Padubidri-Karnataka, Rushikonda- Andhra Pradesh, Golden-Odisha and Radhanagar- Andaman and Nicobar, which were awarded the Blue Flag certificate in 2020.

3. Who is the head of the national steering committee constituted by the Ministry of Education for the development of national curriculum frameworks?

A.K Kasturirangan

B. Anil D Sahasrabudhe

C.S C Sharma

D. D P Singh

Ans:A

Explanation: The Ministry of Education had formed the 12 member National Steering Committee for the development of National Curriculum Frameworks in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.The committee was chaired by former ISRO Chairman Dr K Kasturirangan. He was also Chairman of the drafting committee of NEP, 2020.

4.When is International Day of Sign Languages observed?

A.September 13 B.September 23

C.September 29 D.September 19

Ans:B

Explanation: The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has proclaimed September 23 as the International Day of Sign Languages (IDSL) in order to raise awareness of the importance of sign language.

5. Where has been India’s first indigenously designed high ash Coal Gasification based Methanol production plant set up?

A. BHEL Hyderabad B. BHEL Bhopal

C. BHEL Jhansi D. BHEL Haridwar

Ans:A

Explanation: BHEL, Hyderabad demonstrated India’s first indigenously designed high ash Coal Gasification based Methanol production plant.

6. When is Hindi Diwas observed?

A. September 14 B. September 11

C. September 24 D. September 5

Ans:A

Explanation: Hindi Diwas or National Hindi Day is celebrated every year on September 14, to commemorate the adoption of Hindi in Devanagari script as one of the official languages in different Hindi speaking States of India.

7. Consider the following statements regarding the SIMBEX 2021

i. It was a maritime bilateral exercise between Sri Lanka and India

ii. It was held in the southern fringes of the South China Sea

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

A.i only B.ii only

C.Both i and ii D. Neither i nor ii

Ans:B

Explanation: The 28th edition of Singapore-India maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX) was conducted from September 2 to 4. Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic-related constraints, the SIMBEX 2021 was planned without any physical interactions as an ‘at-sea only’ exercise hosted by the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) in the southern fringes of the South China Sea.

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

TS BC Employability Skill Development & Training Centre