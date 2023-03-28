KNRUHS announces MBBS final year results

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:53 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

Hyderabad: About 92.25 percent of students pursuing MBBS in Telangana have passed in the final-year MBBS results, which were released by the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Tuesday.

Out of the 92.25 percent, a total of 43 students have cleared the final year exams with distinction, 1300 students have scored first class while a total of 1703 students have cleared the MBBS final year exams, a press release from KNRUHS on Tuesday said.

For details: www.knruhs.telangana.gov.in