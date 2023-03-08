Three test cities from Telangana dropped for NEET (UG) 2023; scheduled for May 7

The NEET UG 2023 aspirants from Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Medak and Vikarabad districts in Telangana this year will have to choose nearest or convenient cities to appear for the entrance test which is scheduled for May 7

The National Testing Agency (NTA) which issued notification for the NEET 2023 scheduled for May 7 has dropped three test cities – Asifabad, Medak and Vikarabad, for holding the entrance exam.

This year, the test for admissions into MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS courses in all medical institutions will be held in 21 cities in the State as against 24 last year. In all, the NTA has reduced test cities from 543 last year to 485 now across the country. However, 14 cities outside India remained the same.

While filling up the online application form, candidates have to select two convenient cities from the list in order of their priority for the exam centre. As far as possible, the exam centres would be allotted as per the choice of cities of the candidates made in their online application form, the NTA said.

Though every effort would be made to allot a centre in one of the cities selected by the candidate, the NTA reserves the right to allot a centre in a city other than the candidate’s choice, the notification said, adding that allotment of centres will be done mostly in one of the preferred cities of the candidates and there will be no human intervention.

Unlike previous tests where the age and application number in the ascending order was among the criteria to decide the rank in case two candidates score same marks or percentile was considered, the NTA has done away with this criterion this year. However, the other criteria for tie-breaking remain the same.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023

* Registrations underway at https://neet.nta.nic.in/

* Last date to apply: April 6, 9 pm

* Fee transaction: April 6, 11.50 pm

* Registration fee: General Category: Rs 1,700

* Registration fee: EWS, OBC-NCL: Rs. 1,600

* Registration fee: SC, ST, PwD and third gender categories: Rs. 1,000