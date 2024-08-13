KNRUHS issues counselling notification for Masters in Dental Surgery

Candidates can exercise web options as per eligibility for admission into MDS courses from 3 pm on August 13 to 3 pm on August 15 through https://tsmds.tsche.in/

Published Date - 13 August 2024

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Tuesday issued notification for first phase of counselling and exercising web-options for admission into Master in Dental Surgery (MDS) courses under competent authority quota for 2024-25 Government, Private Non-minority Dental colleges.

Candidates (non service and service) whose certificates were uploaded at the time of online registration and provisionally verified and whose names are notified as eligible in the provisional final merit list of MDS admissions on the KNRUHS website are eligible to exercise web – options online from computer with internet connection.

Allotted candidates have to pay fee of Rs.29,600 by way of online payment gate-way on-line and download the allotment letter. For details: (10.30 am to 5 pm) Technical: 9392685856/ 9059672216 Email to tspgmed2024@gmail.com and for clarifications on regulations: 7901098840 and for payment gateway issues: 9618240276