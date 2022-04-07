KNRUHS notifies free exit for BDS candidates

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:09 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Thursday has issued a notification allowing for free exit of candidates admitted into Bachelor on Dental surgery (BDS) courses under competent authority quota for the academic year 2021-22.

Accordingly, candidates admitted under convenor quota for the academic year 2021-22 into BDS courses in affiliated government and private dental colleges have choice of free exit to discontinue from the course into which they are admitted, before 4 pm on April 8 without any penalty.

However, candidates are informed that they will not be eligible for further round of Competent Authority Quota counselling if any, once they discontinue the course. If candidates discontinue their course after the deadline of 4 pm on April 8, penalty clause will be applicable with payment of tuition fee of Rs. 3 lakh for the entire course and they will be debarred from admission into KNRUHS for 3-years.

Principals of Government/Private Dental Colleges have to upload details of any such discontinued candidates to the counselling website by 4.30 pm on April 8 and not uploading of vacant seats details due to any reason would be considered as being involved in seat blocking, the KNRUHS notification added.

