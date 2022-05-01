KNRUHS stray vacancy web-options

Published: Updated On - 12:43 AM, Mon - 2 May 22

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Sunday released notification for web-options for stray vacancy counselling to fill vacant seats under competent authority for admission into PG medical degree and diploma courses in affiliated medical colleges for 2021-22.

Candidates whose names are notified in the provisional final merit list and addendums on KNRUHS website can exercise web options from 8 am to 3 pm on May 5.

Candidates allotted seats in the previous phases of counselling are not eligible for exercising web options and those who joined the course in AIQ and whose names are in the list provided by MCC are also not eligible for exercising web options. Candidates admitted into PG courses in colleges affiliated to Dr.NTRUHS are not eligible to exercise web options as it amounts to seat blocking.

The details of vacant seats available for counseling are placed in the website http://knruhs.telangana.gov.in and web options can be exercised for PG Medical Degree / Diploma Courses in all Medical Colleges under KNRUHS and NIMS through https://tspgmed.tsche.in

Those exercising web-options for a seat and allotted a seat as per their choice in this phase of web counseling and do not join in the course or admitted candidates who discontinue after joining (after last date of free exit) have to pay penalty of Rs. 20 lakh. Candidates also will be debarred for 3 years for PG Medical admission under KNRUHS to prevent seat blocking.

