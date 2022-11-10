KNRUHS: Web counselling for MBBS, BDS courses under Management Quota on Nov 11, 12

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Thursday notified the first phase of web-based counselling for MBBS/BDS courses under Management Quota for 2022-23 in affiliated private medical and dental colleges in Telangana.

Eligible candidates whose names are in the provisional final merit list for Management Quota on KNRUHS website can exercise web options from 6 am on November 11 to 4 pm on November 12, on https://tspvtmedadm.tsche.in/

Candidates whose certificates were uploaded at the time of online registration and provisionally verified and whose names are notified as eligible candidates in the provisional final merit list of UG Medical Admissions on the KNRUHS website are eligible to exercise web- options online.

The details of seats available (seat matrix) are placed in the website http://knruhs.telangana.gov.in. For technical issues in exercising web options, candidates can contact 9392685856/ 7842542216/ 9059672216 or email to tsmedadm2022@gmail.com, for clarifications on regulations: 9490585796/ 8500646769 (10.30 am to 5 pm) or email to knrugadmission@gmail.com and for payment gateway issues: 9959101577.