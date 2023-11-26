Kochi varsity concert stampede: Four students dead, several injured

By IANS Updated On - 10:17 AM, Sun - 26 November 23

Kochi: In a tragic incident, at least four students died while 46 others were injured in a stampede during a musical concert organised as part of the ‘Tech Fest’ at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) on Saturday evening.

The deceased include two girls and two boys. Of the 46 injured, the condition of 10 are reported to be critical. The injured are undergoing treatment at the state-run Medical College and Hospital at Kalamassery. Health Minister Veena George is coordinating the treatment facilities at the hospital.

Industries Minister and local legislator P. Rajeeve said that he has been informed by the district collector about the tragic incident, and he along with Higher Education Minister R. Bindhu are leaving for Kochi.

According to reports, trouble began when there was a mad rush of students in the open air auditorium as rains came down. Soon, the students taking part in other activities outside the auditorium also rushed into it, leading to a stampede.

Saturday was the last day of the three-day fest, which also included an auto show.

While over 4,000 students study in CUSAT, Saturday being the last day of fest, many outsiders were also present on the university campus. The concert featured playback singer Nikhita Gandhi.