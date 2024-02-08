Kodi-kathi case: AP High Court grants bail to Srinivasa Rao

As the NIA court dismissed his bail plea, the prime accused in the case, Srinivasa Rao approached the High Court.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 February 2024, 01:05 PM

Hyderabad: In a fresh development, Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday has granted bail to J. Srinivasa Rao, the prime accused in the attack on YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Srinivasa Rao allegedly attacked YS Jagan with a knife usually used in cockfights, in the VVIP lounge at the Visakhapatnam airport on October 25 in 2018.

As the NIA court dismissed his bail plea, Srinivasa Rao approached the High Court. A Division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, comprising Justices U. Durga Prasad Rao and Kiranmayee Mandava, on Wednesday reserved its judgment on a criminal appeal for bail filed by J. Srinivasa Rao, the prime accused in the Kodi-Kathi case.

The petitioner’s advocate argued that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was not appearing in the court to testify as the victim, and it was causing an inordinate delay in adjudicating the case. After hearing arguments made on behalf of the parties, the court reserved the case for orders.

Srinivasa Rao wanted the High Court to enlarge him on bail by setting aside the orders of the Visakhapatnam NIA Court, which turned down his bail plea by citing certain provisions of Section 6A(b) of Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act of 1982.