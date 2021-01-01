Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy likely to join BJP

‘Rebel’ Congress MLA wants to strengthen saffron party in Telangana

Published: 11:01 pm

Hyderabad: In a major setback to the Congress in Telangana, ‘rebel’ Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy on Thursday said he is likely to join the BJP soon. However, his brother Komatireddy Venkat Reddy will continue in the Congress.

“There will be no change in my decision in this regard,” he said, interacting with mediapersons after having darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala. He said that he had sought the blessings of Venkateswara Swamy to strengthen BJP in the State.

“Being a Congress MLA, I was the first person to say that the BJP will be strengthened in Telangana. I gave this statement in July as our party at the national level had weakened and at the same time 12 MLAs from Congress joined the ruling party,” he said.

“I reiterate the same statement and I believe BJP will strengthen in the coming days. Since July, I did not participate in any Congress programmes,” he said. His brother Venkat Reddy and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president A Revanth Reddy are the top contenders for the TPCC president post.

“Only time will reveal to what extent they achieve success in their efforts,” Rajgopal Reddy said. He said the BJP would become an alternative force in the State politics. “I am saying this without any doubt given the results of Dubbak bypoll and the recently held GHMC elections,” he said

Meanwhile, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay did not elaborate on Rajgopal Reddy’s entry when mediapersons asked him outside Raj Bhavan here on Thursday when he submitted a memorandum to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

“We will let you know,” was Sanjay’s terse reply when reporters again asked him about Rajgopal Reddy’s entry.

