Koppula asks voters not to support anti-dalit BJP in Munugode by-poll

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:51 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

Scheduled Castes Development minister Koppula Eshwar conducting election campaign at Bodangiparthy of Chandur mandal in Munugode assembly constituency on Monday.

Nalgonda: Pointing out that attacks on the dalit community had increased during the tenure of the Narendra Modi government, Scheduled Castes Development Minister Koppula Eshwar on Monday asked SC, ST and BC voters not to cast their vote for BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy in the Munugode by-election.

Campaigning in Bodangiparthy of Chandur mandal, Eshwar said that TRS did not have the culture of distributing money to voters and relied only on the support of the people. He asked the people to teach a lesson to the BJP, which thought it could purchase votes with money.

Terming BJP an anti-dalit party, the Minister said attacks on SC and ST communities had increased in the country after the BJP came to power. On the other hand, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, by supplying safe drinking water to every house under Mission Bhagiratha, had solved the fluoride menace, which affected thousands of lives in Munugode.