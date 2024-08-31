Hyderabad: Koppula denounces govt for failing to address issues of students in gurukul institutions

The neglect and deteriorating conditions have prompted fears that the Gurukul schools may soon vanish unless immediate action is taken.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 August 2024, 03:59 PM

BRS leader and former Minister Koppula Easwar

Hyderabad: Coming down heavily on the State Government for failing to address the adversities that marred the functioning of the Gurukul institutions in the State, BRS leader and former Minister Koppula Easwar said on Saturday that the students from the disadvantaged sections in the State would be the ultimate losers, if the government failed to address the situation.

The Inmates of the Palamakula Gurukul School staged protests, voicing concern over the substandard quality of food being served, which they claim to be unfit for human consumption. The situation has reportedly worsened, with children from Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Backward Classes (BCs) being the most affected in all the Gurukul institutions.

Also Read Harish Rao slams Govt for failing to address critical issues in Gurukul schools

The hostels are also facing a snake menace, raising serious safety concerns for the residents. The neglect and deteriorating conditions have prompted fears that the Gurukul schools may soon vanish unless immediate action is taken.

The former Welfare Minister said the previous government of the BRS has strived for enhancing the reputation of Gurukul schools. He highlighted the establishment of study circles in every district which helped hundreds of students and jobless to avail coaching to face competitive examinations successfully. However, he warned that the current neglect could lead to the demise of these institutions, describing the situation as tantamount to “murders of the government.”

The former Minister has called on the Chief Minister to clarify the government’s stance on the future of Gurukul schools. He also demanded that collectors and other officials take responsibility for the current state of affairs. The protests underscore the urgent need for intervention to ensure the safety and well-being of the students and to preserve the legacy of Gurukul schools, he stressed.