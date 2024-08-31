Harish Rao slams Govt for failing to address critical issues in Gurukul schools

The former Minister criticized the government for not responding to the students’ protests and questioned the Chief Minister’s focus on governance

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 August 2024, 03:59 PM

BRS MLA Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Moved by the plight of the students in Palamakula Gurukul School, former Minister and BRS leader T Harish Rao on Saturday questioned the government’s inaction despite the students’ protests. He visited the institution on Saturday along with party leaders, P Sabitha Indra Reddy and a host of others on a fact-finding mission.

Harish Rao criticized the government for not responding to the students’ protests and questioned the Chief Minister’s focus on governance. He accused the government of prioritizing criticism of the opposition over addressing critical issues in the Gurukul schools. “You don’t feel like an ant sting. Shame on you,” he remarked, highlighting the severity of the situation.

The former Minister pointed out several alarming issues, including students’ deaths by suicides, poor quality food with rice full of worms and low-quality dal, and inadequate clothing and educational materials. He also mentioned that only one pair of clothes was provided to the students, and they had not received a second pair of uniforms or necessary books.

Harish Rao emphasized the neglect of the Gurukul schools by the Congress government, citing incidents of snake bites, hospitalizations, and deaths due to poor living conditions. He demanded immediate action from the Chief Minister, who also serves as the Education Minister, to address these issues and ensure the safety and well-being of the students.

Former Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy also commented on the situation, criticizing the government’s neglect of the education department and the lack of attention to the Gurukul schools. She questioned why the Chief Minister had not conducted a review of the situation and called for urgent intervention.

The protests and the former ministers’ comments underscore the urgent need for the government to take responsibility and implement measures to improve the conditions in the Gurukul schools, ensuring a safe and conducive environment for the students.