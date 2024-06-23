Koppula flays Govt. decision to take part in coal block auction

23 June 2024

Karimnagar: Opposing the auction of coal mines, BRS leader and former Minister Koppula Eashwar found fault with the State government’s decision to participate in the auction. Singareni Collieries Company Limited’s Sravanapalli coal block was one among 90 coal mines to be auctioned on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka would be present at the auction, Eashwar said while addressing a press conference here on Sunday. When he was in the opposition, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi opposing the auction of coal blocks. Why was Revanth Reddy, in the capacity of CM, ow not writing a letter to Modi against the auction, he asked.

Auction of the coal mine was nothing but privatization of Singareni. Participation in the auction was nothing but accepting that Singareni had no right on coal mines, he said, adding that the people of Telangana had elected eight BJP candidates as MPs and the BJP had now given the first return gift through the auction of Singareni coal blocks.

Coming down heavily on union Minister G Kishan Reddy for auctioning coal mines, he said the auction of Singareni coal mines was the first decision taken by Kishan Reddy after taking charge.

Modi had given the ministry to Kishan Reddy to ensure the end of the 100-year-old SCCL, he said. Stating that it was a conspiracy being hatched by both the State and union governments, the BRS leader made it clear that there was no question of accepting the privatization of Singareni.