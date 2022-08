Kotak India Junior International Series: Easy for top seed Justin

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:38 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

Hyderabad: Top seed Justin Hoh from Malaysia thrashed India’s Ansh Negi 21-14, 21-11 to enter quarterfinals at the under-19 boys singles of the Kotak India Junior International Series, at the Kotak Gopichand Badminton academy at Gachibowli on Friday.

Results:

Men’s Singles: Pre-quarters:

Justin Hoh (1) (Mas) bt Ansh Negi (Ind) 21-14 21-11;

Darshan Pujari (Ind) bt Krish Desai (Ind) 21-12 21-16;

Pranav Rao Gandham (3) (Ind) bt Aaron Tai (Mas) 21-18 21-17;

Ansh Vishal Gupta (Ind) bt Manraj Singh (Ind) 17-21 21-15 21-18;

Abhinav Thakur (Ind) bt Eogene Ewe (Mas) 19-21 21-19 21-13;

Samarveer (Ind) bt Rounak Chouhan (Ind) 21-11 21-19;

Pranay Shettigar (Ind) bt Ayush Shetty (9) (Ind) 25-23 22-20;

Women’s Singles:

Pre-quarters:

Tanvi Sharma (Ind) bt Surya Charisma Tamiri (Ind) 21-10 21-15;

Ong Xin Yee (5) (Mas) bt Sreshta Reddy Kannareddy (Ind) 21-18 21-15;

Navya Kanderi (Ind) bt Taneesha Singh (Ind) 21-9 21-19;

Devika Sihag (8) (Ind) bt Neysa Cariappa A (Ind) 20-22 21-12 21-19;

Carmen Ting (Mas) bt Methini Vidhyasagar Deepa (Ind) 21-17 21-14;

Isharani Baruah (Ind) bt Radhika Sharma (Ind) 21-16 21-16;

Sakshi Phogat (10) (Ind) bt Anmol Kharb (Ind) 21-13 21-10;

Shriyanshi Valishetty (Ind) bt Aesha Gandhi (Ind) 21-16 21-18.