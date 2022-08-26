Hyderabad trio complete Ironman 140.6 triathlon

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s athletes Sai Harsha, Pilli Srikanth and Ashwin Aiyangar successfully completed the Ironman 140.6 triathlon held at Nursultan, Kazakhstan recently.

Ironman 140.6, a triathlon, is one of the world’s toughest endurance races, comprising of three separate athletic disciplines, an open water swim of 3.8 km (2.4 miles), a road cycle ride of 180.2 km (112 miles) and a full marathon run of 42.2 km (26.2 miles), to be completed one after the other with little or no rest between them, within a cut off time of 16 hours and 30 minutes.

The trio has been preparing for this day since a little over a year, averaging initially 3-4 hours a day on weekdays to 8 to 12 hours on Sundays. Sai Harsha is a Human Resource Management Professional, Dr Pilli Srikanth has an MD in Homeopathy and is Director and Consultant at Homogenesis Homeopathy chain of Clinics and Dr Ashwin Aiyangar is a Consultant Nephrologist & Kidney Transplant Physician at Apollo Hospitals, Secunderabad.

“Apart from regular training in the three disciplines, we need to concentrate equally on leading a disciplined lifestyle and focus on proper nutrition and strength training as well”, says Sai Harsha.

Age is just a number and if determined, one can explore one’s strength and inner potential at any age, commented Dr Pilli Srikanth. Dr Ashwin is of the opinion that the human body is the best machine made till date.

It is extremely malleable and can be moulded the way one desires. The only magic ingredients necessary are scientific systems of training, persistence, dedication, and discipline.